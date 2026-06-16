2027 Mercedes-AMG GLE63S, GLS63 debut – 603 hp, 850 Nm 4.0T flat-plane crankshaft V8 mild-hybrid

The Mercedes-Benz GLE and GLS facelifts have been given the Mercedes-AMG treatment, and both receive the flat-plane crankshaft 4.0 litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine that was introduced with the W223 S-Class facelift.

Story continues after ad

As in the updated flagship sedan, the use of this crankshaft design in this engine offers reduced rotating mass and thus improves response, says the manufacturer. Further technical updates include an upgraded fuel injection system, redesigned intake and exhaust ports, a new intake camshaft, and a revised turbocharger compressor wheel and housing.

Dubbed M177 Evo, the flat-plane crankshaft 3,982 cc V8 engine in both the GLE63S and GLS63 outputs 603 hp from 5,500 rpm to 6,100 rpm, and 850 Nm from 2,500 rpm to 4,500 rpm. The ICE in both models get paired with an integrated starter-generator that produces 23 hp and 204 Nm.

2027 Mercedes-AMG GLE63S

These outputs go to all four wheels through an AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system and an AMG Speedshift TCT 9G nine-speed automatic transmission. With this powertrain, the GLE63S does the 0-60 mph (0-96 km/h) run in 3.6 seconds, while the GLS63 does the same in 3.9 seconds; both are electronically limited to 278 km/h.

Making the engine’s aural presence known in both the GLE63S and GLS63 is the AMG Performance exhaust system, which has valves to vary the sound emitted across the various drive modes, from Comfort through to Sport Plus.

Story continues after ad

Meanwhile, the exterior of both AMG models add visual cues to differentiate each one from the more mainstream versions of each model, including an AMG-specific grille, enlarged air intakes, LED headlamps with AMG light signatures, AMG exhaust tailpipes, and rear diffuser.

2027 Mercedes-AMG GLS63

Harnessing the performance offered by the engine is the AMG Ride Control Plus offering an AMG-specific setup wth continuously variable damping, including Comfort and Sport modes. Active Ride Control works to counteract body roll, while the rear axle on each model gets the AMG electronically controlled locking differential.

For this SUV duo, the setup also brings a Trail mode, where ride height is increased by 55 mm, while damping and the 4Matic+ driveline are configured for off-road driving. For wheels, the GLE63S can be specified with AMG forged alloys of up to 22 inches in diameter, or up to 23 inches for the GLS63.

2027 Mercedes-AMG GLS63 interior

Inside, both the GLE63S and GLS63 get the latest AMG Performance multifunction steering wheel that is offered in Nappa leather, microfibre textile, a Nappa/microfibre combination or microfibre/carbon-fibre combination.

Interior upholstery for both models can be had in Nappa leather in Black, Macchiato Beige, Beech Brown and Red Pepper, and the selection can be extended to the Manufaktur range comprised of Yacht Blue, Tartufo Brown or Carmine Red. The MB.OS infotainment operating system gets AMG-specific displays to include torque distribution, G‑forces and engine parameters.

The Mercedes-AMG GLE63S and GLS63 are set to go on sale in North America from the second half of this year.

2027 Mercedes-AMG GLE63S

Loading 15 photos…

2027 Mercedes-AMG GLS63

Story continues after ad

Loading 20 photos…

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro for the best price.