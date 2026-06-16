CIMB’s First Car Solution covers up to 2 yrs road tax, up to RM1,200 of petrol and more for 1st-time buyers

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / June 16 2026 9:51 am

Introducing CIMB’s First Car Solution, a programme that helps you own your first car with peace of mind. Check this out – up to two years of your road tax* is covered (up to RM120 per year), and in the unwanted event of a total loss, CIMB will cover the difference that your insurance/takaful won’t.

On top of preferential rates with up to 90% financing and a flexible payment tenure of up to nine years, customers can enjoy up to five years* of Purchase Price GAP (PPG)/Takaful coverage, which helps cover the difference between the vehicle purchase price and the insurance/takaful payout in the event of total loss or theft. How does that sound?

That’s not all – you can enjoy up to RM1,200 cash rebates annually on petrol with the CIMB PETRONAS Visa Platinum-i Credit Card*. And if you’re looking to maximise your savings even further, pairing it with the CIMB PETRONAS Visa Debit Card could unlock up to RM530 cashback on petrol and everyday spending, bringing your total potential savings up to RM1,730. Intrigued? All you need to do is finance your car with CIMB before August 31, 2026, provided you’re aged between 18 and 30 at the time of application.

In the uncertain times we live in today, upfront costs may be a hassle for the first-time car buyer. CIMB’s First Car Solution takes away the pressure by making first-car ownership easier, in line with CIMB’s purpose of advancing customers and society through providing inclusive access to mobility.

Learn more about CIMB’s First Car Solution here. Campaign runs from now till August 31, 2026.

*Terms and conditions apply.