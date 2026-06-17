Malaysian fuel prices June 18 to 24, 2026 – diesel down 30 sen to RM4.37; RON95 and RON97 unchanged

In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / by Anthony Lim / June 17 2026 8:05 pm

It’s Wednesday, which means that it’s time once again for the weekly fuel price update, with the ministry of finance announcing the price of fuels for the coming week of June 18 to 24, 2026.

Only one fuel type gets a price revision for the coming week, and it’s diesel, with its retail price being adjusted to RM4.37 per litre, which is 30 sen lower than last week. This means that Euro 5 B7 blend, which costs 20 sen more per litre than the B10/B15 blends, drops to RM4.57 per litre. As usual, the retail price of diesel fuels in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan stays unchanged at RM2.15 per litre.

As for petrol, the price of unsubsidised RON 95 stays at RM3.72 per litre, while RON 97 continues at RM4.35 per litre, both unchanged from their respective prices of last week. Of course, subsidised RON 95 under the Budi Madani RON 95 (Budi95) scheme remains at RM1.99 per litre, with Malaysians holding a valid driving licence being eligible for the fuel at the present monthly quota, which has been temporarily adjusted to 200 litres.

These prices take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, June 24, 2026. This is the 26th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for 2026, and the 389th in total since the format was introduced at the start of 2019.

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