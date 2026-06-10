Malaysian fuel prices June 11 to 17, 2026 – unchanged

In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / by Mick Chan / June 10 2026 5:38 pm

Today is Wednesday, which means that it is once again time for the weekly fuel price update as announced by the ministry of finance, for the coming week of June 11 to 17, 2026.

Prices of the main fuel types will be unchanged in the coming week. The retail price of diesel remains at RM4.67 per litre, unchanged from last week, and therefore the Euro 5 B7 blend of diesel, which is 20 sen per litre more than the B10/B15 blends, remains at RM4.87 per litre. As before, the retail price of diesel fuels in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan stays unchanged at RM2.15 per litre.

For petrol, subsidised RON 95 under the Budi Madani RON 95 (Budi95) scheme remains at RM1.99 per litre, with Malaysians holding a valid driving licence being eligible for the fuel at a monthly quota that is temporarily adjusted to 200 litres per month.

The price of unsubsidised RON 95 continues at RM3.72 per litre, while RON 97 is priced at RM4.35 per litre, both unchange from their respective prices of last week.

These prices take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, June 17, 2026. This is the 25th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for 2026, and the 388th in total since the format was introduced at the start of 2019.

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