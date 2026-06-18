Geely Galaxy TT – Audi name, Xiaomi styling for large EV sedan with up to 578 PS, 725 km CLTC range

In Cars, Geely, International News / by Jonathan Lee / June 18 2026 11:34 am

Geely has released the first images of its new, supposedly premium electric sedan called the Galaxy TT. The name, which will surely raise more than a few eyebrows in Ingolstadt, was selected as part of a global naming competition and apparently means “Trend and Technology” and “Time Tourist” – the latter sounding suspiciously like the motorcycle Tourist Trophy that lent the Audi TT its name.

Dubious naming aside, the Galaxy TT appears to essentially be a reskinned version of the Galaxy E8, being slightly shorter (4,999 mm) but almost as wide (1,919 mm), taller (1,479 mm) and with an almost identical wheelbase (2,920 mm). It also appears to have taken some styling inspiration from the Xiaomi SU7 at the front with its rounded, sweptback headlights.

The rest of the sleek fastback design has been smoothened out, sporting prominent Porsche-like bulges atop the front fenders, rounded shoulders, mechanical pull-type door handles, a full-width taillight bar and a rising rear deck with an active spoiler. Intricate 19-inch wheels hide some abnormally large yellow brake callipers (we’ll assume these are fake covers, as per the MG4 XPower).

No word on whether the TT will retain the E8’s futuristic interior or its massive 45-inch display, but we do know it’ll come with slightly less power, according to Autohome. A filing with China’s ministry of industry and information technology (MIIT) notes that the car will be offered in 333 PS (245 kW) rear-wheel-drive and 578 PS (425 kW) all-wheel-drive forms, versus 340 PS (250 kW) and 646 PS (475 kW) respectively for the E8.

Three battery sizes will be made available, all reportedly sourced from CATL – a 52.4 kWh battery with a claimed range of 540 km, 63.8 kWh battery with 640 km of range and a 75.2 kWh battery shared with the E8, delivering 725 km with RWD and 650 km with AWD. These figures are of course on China’s lax CLTC cycle; expect WLTP range numbers closer to 440 km, 520 km, 590 km and 530 km respectively.

The fact that the naming contest was global suggests that the TT could be offered overseas, although funnily enough, the threat of a lawsuit from Audi ironically means that the moniker almost certainly won’t be used outside the Middle Kingdom. The likelihood of this car coming to Malaysia as a Proton eMas (a Perdana Plus, anyone?), on the other hand, seems very low – but hey, it would be cool, wouldn’t it?

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