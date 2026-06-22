Kia PV5 Passenger confirmed for Australia – 7-seat EV MPV with 390 km WLTP range coming to Malaysia?

In Cars, International News, Kia / by Jonathan Lee / June 22 2026 11:26 am

Having initially sold the PV5 in Korea and Europe, Kia has now begun rolling out its funky-looking van to more markets. The company has confirmed the Passenger MPV version will be launched in Australia at the end of the year, according to CarExpert.

The PV5 is set to arrive Down Under in seven-seater form, joining the commercial Cargo variant that was recently launched there. The three-row version is new for the Passenger, which had hitherto been sold only as a five-seater with a big boot, and will complement the best-selling diesel/hybrid Carnival.

Built on the “service” version of the electric Global Modular Platform (e-GMP.S), the PV5 uses standardised batteries, motors, suspension and underbody structures. This allows for up to 16 variants, including not just the aforementioned Passenger and Cargo but also a business-friendly Crew, a wheelchair accessible vehicle (WAV), high-roof versions and even a chassis cab to be converted to a pick-up, a box van or a motorhome.

At the moment, the seven-seater is only available Long Range trim, equipped with a front motor making 163 PS (120 kW) and 250 Nm of torque. The largest available 71.2 kWh CATL NMC battery comes standard, but the heavier three-row model has an estimated WLTP range of over 390 km, down from 412 km on the five-seater. The battery can be charged from 10 to 80% in under 30 minutes using a 150 kW DC fast charger.

The PV5 looks pretty slick for a commercial-type vehicle, sporting a pleasingly minimalist design with a distinctive wraparound black band that incorporates the bonnet and glasshouse. The low window sill improves outward visibility for the front occupants, while the front end features distinctive S-shaped daytime running lights that are split from the main headlights integrated into the lower grille. The charging port is mounted at the front to prevent obstruction from the (manual or electric) sliding doors.

At the back, the vertical taillights frame the large tailgate, which is a single piece on the Passenger version and split on the Cargo. Lower down, the black plastic body cladding provides added protection, and the wheels are tiny at 16 inches in diameter. The whole car is actually relatively small for its type, measuring 4,695 mm long, 1,895 mm wide and 1,905 mm tall, with a generous 2,995 mm wheelbase.

Inside, the PV5 is practical rather than posh, with the space being mostly made from sturdy hard plastic. The upright centre console opens up floor space and offers plenty of storage, plus a Qi wireless charger. There’s also a floor console and a driver’s armrest above it.

The screens consist of a 7.5-inch instrument display and a 12.9-inch infotainment touchscreen that runs on a dedicated Android-based OS, allowing business-specific applications to be installed (no physical air-con controls here, unfortunately).

More storage can be found atop the dashboard, the doors and even below the floor, while the cavernous second-row seats get footrests, numerous USB-C ports and even seat heating. On the seven-seater, the seats are arranged in a 2-2-3 layout, with a kerbside walkway providing uninterrupted access to the third row.

The offering of the PV5 Passenger in a right-hand-drive market close to Asia opens the possibility of it being sold in Malaysia. In fact, the car was recently shown at the Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) in five-seater form, with Kia Sales Malaysia (KSM) gauging public interest.

If the PV5 does indeed come to Malaysia, it could dovetail with the start of CKD local assembly at the Stellantis Malaysia plant in Gurun, Kedah – the two companies signed a strategic agreement earlier this month – which would allow it to enjoy tax-free prices. Would you like to see it here as an alternative to the Carnival? Let us know in the comments.

GALLERY: Kia PV5 Passenger at KLIMS 2026

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