Leapmotor surpasses 1.5 million global deliveries

Gerard Lye

Leapmotor surpasses 1.5 million global deliveries

Leapmotor has announced it has delivered a total of 1.5 million vehicles worldwide. This comes just eight months after the Stellantis-backed automaker crossed the one-million-unit mark eight months ago in October 2025.

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Prior milestones include hitting 500,000 deliveries in October 2024, a year after Stellantis acquired a 20% stake in Leapmotor and launched Leapmotor International, which is a joint venture 51% owned by Stellantis and 49% owned by Leapmotor.

The Chinese brand delivered its first vehicle in its home market in June 2019, and it took just seven years for it to hit 1.5 million units globally. The formation of Leapmotor International has contributed to this continued growth, with expansions into markets outside China, notably in Europe, enabling access to a wider customer base.

In Malaysia, the C10 led Leapmotor’s entry into our market when it launched here in October 2024. This was followed by the B10 in December 2025, with the C10 Plus joining the line-up in February this year. Based on data from the road transport department (JPJ), 516 Leapmotor vehicles were registered in Malaysia in 2025.

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