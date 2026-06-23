2026 Omoda C7 previewed at Gen-O launch, C-SUV to ‘go on sale in Malaysia in the coming months’

In Cars, Local News, Omoda Jaecoo / by Danny Tan / June 23 2026 3:01 pm

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Omoda | Jaecoo Malaysia launched the Gen-O ‘lifestyle community’ for owners and prospects last week, and the company brought along a special guest in the form of the Omoda C7, which is ‘slated to go on sale in Malaysia in the coming months’.

The C7 has been ‘coming soon’ for a while now. The C-segment SUV was officially previewed in May last year at the Malaysia Autoshow 2025. More recently, it was teased last month as part of Omoda | Jaecoo Malaysia’s sponsorship of the 2026 Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week, which will be happening in August. We also covered the C7 at last year’s Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS).

Positioned between the Chery O5 and the flagship Omoda C9, the C7 is the first model designed specifically for O&J for international markets – these two Chery Group brands for markets outside of China typically derive their cars from domestic-market Chery and Exeed models. Omoda | Jaecoo Malaysia calls it a ‘premium, lifestyle-focused C-segment SUV built for a new generation of urban trendsetters’.

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The C7 that was previewed at Malaysia Autoshow 2025 had a 1.6L turbo-four with 197 PS/290 Nm, paired with a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission, as per the Jaecoo J7. It wore AWD badges.

There’s also a plug-in hybrid variant, as seen at BIMS 2025. That car had a 156 PS/220 Nm hybrid-specific 1.5L turbo engine mated to a 204 PS/310 Nm electric motor and a single-speed DHT. Combined output is 360 PS and 530 Nm, which is 13 PS and 5 Nm more than the Super Hybrid System in the Jaecoo J7 PHEV.

The marginally higher outputs do not boost performance – the Omoda C7 PHEV gets from 0-100 km/h in exactly the same time as the J7 PHEV at 8.5 seconds. The BYD-sourced 18.3 kWh Blade lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery is identical to the Jaecoo’s and delivers a claimed 95 km of all-electric range.

Click on the links above to check out the Omoda C7 in detail and tell us what you think of its looks and specs. We see some Lexus RX in the design, which is described as ‘a new flagship of design for Omoda’. Do you?

GALLERY: Omoda C7 at the Malaysia Autoshow 2025

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GALLERY: Omoda C7 PHEV at BIMS 2025

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