Omoda | Jaecoo Malaysia launches Gen-O ‘lifestyle community’ for owners, previews Omoda C7 at event

In Cars, Local News, Omoda Jaecoo / by Danny Tan / June 23 2026 12:35 pm

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Omoda | Jaecoo Malaysia has launched Gen-O Malaysia, described as a dedicated lifestyle community created to bring together current and future Omoda owners through ‘exclusive experiences, shared passions and a sense of belonging that extends beyond ownership itself’.

“Gen-O is a lifestyle community established for Omoda owners to connect, forge friendships and share experiences that embody the spirit of the brand. At Chery Corporate Malaysia, we aspire to deliver more than quality vehicles. Whether customers drive an Omoda, Jaecoo or Chery model, we are committed to providing an ownership journey defined by confidence, peace of mind and memorable experiences,” said Men Lin Bo, executive VP of Chery Corporate Malaysia.

Omoda | Jaecoo Malaysia says that the establishment of Gen-O reflects its continued investment in its customers, recognising that modern consumers increasingly seek experiences, communities and lifestyles that resonate with their identities and aspirations.

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“As the Omoda portfolio expands with current models such as the Omoda C9 and C9 PHEV, alongside upcoming additions including the Omoda C7, Gen-O serves as a platform designed to unite owners under an ethos of unity, common spirit and shared experiences,” it added. Note the mention of the C7, which will ‘go on sale in the coming months‘.

“At Omoda | Jaecoo Malaysia, each model carries its own distinct identity and character. OMODA stands apart with its futuristic style, performance and tech-forward appeal, which inspired us to introduce Gen-O as a dedicated platform offering curated lifestyle experiences that complement the aspirations of our customers, while assuring every customer that we remain beside them throughout their ownership journey,” said Chris Tan, head of Omoda | Jaecoo Malaysia.

What can members expect from the club? Invitations to exclusive events, lifestyle collaborations, community activities and curated experiences designed to enrich their ownership journey beyond the vehicle itself, the company says.

The upcoming Omoda C7 was previewed at the Gen-O launch event

“The launch of Gen-O marks the beginning of a broader ecosystem of experiences that Omoda | Jaecoo Malaysia is building for its customers. From exclusive events and brand collaborations to cultural and lifestyle engagements, Gen-O is envisioned as a platform that grows alongside the expanding Omoda family and product portfolio,” it added.

On to the Omoda C7, which was last teased last month as part of Omoda | Jaecoo Malaysia’s sponsorship of the 2026 Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week that will be happening in August. Positioned between the Chery O5 and the Omoda C9, the C7 was officially previewed in May last year at the Malaysia Autoshow 2025. That car had a 1.6L turbo-four with 197 PS/290 Nm, paired with a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission, as per the Jaecoo J7. It wore AWD badges.

There’s also a plug-in hybrid variant, as seen at the 2025 Bangkok International Motor Show with a 156 PS/220 Nm hybrid-specific 1.5L turbo engine mated with a 204 PS/310 Nm electric motor and a single-speed DHT. Combined output is 360 PS and 530 Nm. What do you think of the Omoda C7 design and specs?

GALLERY: Omoda C7 at the Malaysia Autoshow 2025

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