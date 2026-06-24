Malaysian fuel prices June 25 to 30, 2026 – diesel down 30 sen to RM4.07; RON95, RON97 down 25 sen

In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / by Mick Chan / June 24 2026 9:05 pm

It is Wednesday, which means that it is once again time for the weekly fuel price update from the ministry of finance, which has announced the prices of fuels for the coming week of June 25 to June 30, 2026.

Prices of the main fuel types see reductions for the coming week. The retail price of diesel is RM4.07 per litre, down 30 sen from last week, and therefore the Euro 5 B7 blend of diesel, which is 20 sen per litre more than the B10/B15 blends, drops to RM4.27 per litre. As before, the retail price of diesel fuels in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan continues at RM2.15 per litre, until the end of the month.

Come July 1, the retail price of diesel fuel of the B10 and B15 blends for Malaysian citizens will be lowered to RM2.10 per litre, applicable to both Peninsular Malaysia as well as Sabah and Sarawak. This will be implemented with MyKad verification, as applied to the Budi95 scheme for subsidised RON 95 petrol.

Meanwhile, diesel subsidies for critical and strategic sectors such as smallholders and land public transport continue to be in place, the finance ministry stated.

For petrol, subsidised RON 95 under the Budi Madani RON 95 (Budi95) scheme remains at RM1.99 per litre, with Malaysians holding a valid driving licence being eligible for the fuel at a monthly quota that is temporarily adjusted to 200 litres per month.

The price of unsubsidised RON 95 drops 25 sen to RM3.47 per litre, while RON 97 is priced at RM4.10 per litre, also down 25 sen, from their respective prices of last week.

These prices take effect from midnight tonight until Tuesday, June 30, 2026. This is the 27th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for 2026, and the 390th in total since the format was introduced at the start of 2019.

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