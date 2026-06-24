Works ministry: 1,815 potholes fixed on federal roads in Peninsular Malaysia between January and May 2026

In Local News / by Gerard Lye / June 24 2026 3:17 pm

The ministry of works (KKR) has revealed that between January and May this year, a total 1,815 potholes on federal roads in Peninsular Malaysia have been patched. The figure is much higher in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan, with 12,687 potholes patched in those states.

This comes in a written parliamentary response to Zahari bin Kechik yesterday (June 23, 2026), who asked the ministry the extent of road monitoring and inspection in Malaysia as well as the latest efforts in addressing potholes, uneven roads and improper patching.

In addition to providing some data, the ministry pointed out that it works with the public works department (JKR) to continuously monitor and inspect roads periodically. Through this, any road obstructions are removed immediately, while potholes are patched within a period not exceeding 24 hours after they are identified.

It added that JKR consistently reviews, audits and monitors the maintenance works carried out by concessionaries to ensure the quality of patching works meet the Standard Specification for Roadworks (JKR/SPJ/2008).

On latest initiatives, the ministry said it implemented the Pavement Condition Assessment (PCA) programme which was approved in 2025. This data-driven framework is used to evaluate the structural strength and surface health of public roads and highways. Data obtained has already been used to implement periodic maintenance on federal roads in Peninsular Malaysia this year.

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