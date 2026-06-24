Works ministry: 1,815 potholes fixed on federal roads in Peninsular Malaysia between January and May 2026

The ministry of works (KKR) has revealed that between January and May this year, a total 1,815 potholes on federal roads in Peninsular Malaysia have been patched. The figure is much higher in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan, with 12,687 potholes patched in those states.
This comes in a written parliamentary response to Zahari bin Kechik yesterday (June 23, 2026), who asked the ministry the extent of road monitoring and inspection in Malaysia as well as the latest efforts in addressing potholes, uneven roads and improper patching.
In addition to providing some data, the ministry pointed out that it works with the public works department (JKR) to continuously monitor and inspect roads periodically. Through this, any road obstructions are removed immediately, while potholes are patched within a period not exceeding 24 hours after they are identified.
It added that JKR consistently reviews, audits and monitors the maintenance works carried out by concessionaries to ensure the quality of patching works meet the Standard Specification for Roadworks (JKR/SPJ/2008).
On latest initiatives, the ministry said it implemented the Pavement Condition Assessment (PCA) programme which was approved in 2025. This data-driven framework is used to evaluate the structural strength and surface health of public roads and highways. Data obtained has already been used to implement periodic maintenance on federal roads in Peninsular Malaysia this year.
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Comments
Pot holes being fixed is not the issue, the problem is the fixes don’t last long enough. In some cases the manholes that are in the middle of the road tend to sink in and so no longer level with the rest of the road. It’s quality of work issue more than the effort from administration to even bother with repairs (which was also happening)
The one big hole they try patched on Jln Profesor Diraja Ungku Aziz last Saturday afternoon, the patch coming off right in the evening again!
We need real fix on potholes, not temp fix then appear again in months or maybe weeks even days
how many fixes of these 1815 potholes are same one?
i think everyone will agree most of the potholes are refix again and again
we gauge your works and efforts by quality not quantity