Hyundai Kuching opens – brand’s network expansion continues with new 3S centre by Heng Lian Enterprise

In Hyundai, Local News / by Anthony Lim / June 26 2026 6:24 pm

Hyundai Motor Malaysia has announced that its East Malaysia network has been expanded with the introduction of Hyundai Kuching. The new 3S outlet continues the expansion strategy by the company, which aims to have 25 outlets in place across the country by the end of 2026,

Operated by dealer principal Heng Lian Enterprise, the 7,500 sq ft facility is located at Lot 98 & Lot 105, KTLD, Jalan Abell, Padungan, 93100 Kuching. Operating hours are 8.30am to 5.30pm from Monday to Saturday and from 10am to 3pm on Sundays and public holidays.

Besides showcasing the brand’s full core lineup of models, including the Santa Fe and Staria, the outlet will also have Hyundai N models on show following its appointment as an exclusive Hyundai N dealer.

“Hyundai Kuching is more than just a new outlet – it represents our commitment to East Malaysia, a region that’s vital to our growth and to the Hyundai community nationwide. Kuching is a city with vibrant customer base, and through our expansion, we are ensuring that Hyundai’s smart premium products and services are accessible to more customers in Malaysia, said Hyundai Motor Malaysia MD Jahabarnisa Haja Mohideen.

To celebrate the outlet’s opening, Heng Lian Enterprise is running a grand launch lucky draw from June 26 to July 26, offering exclusive rewards and promotions. Customers who complete a test drive will receive one entry into the lucky draw, while customers who make a vehicle booking will receive two additional entries.

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