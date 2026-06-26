In Cars, Local News, Volvo / by Danny Tan / June 26 2026 3:24 pm

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Volvo Car Malaysia has introduced the new Volvo Wallbox for its EV and plug-in hybrid customers. The first thing that strikes you is how good looking this wallbox is, featuring the Swedish brand’s ‘signature minimalist Scandinavian aesthetic’.

“Our commitment is to provide support to our customers at every single touchpoint of their ownership journey. The new Volvo Wallbox is fully integrated with the Volvo Cars App, which gives our drivers straightforward, intuitive control over not only their car, but their entire home charging setup, directly from their smartphones,” said Sun Qian, head of commercial offer APeC at Volvo Cars.

The Volvo Wallbox charges your car at speeds of up to 11 kW on a three-phase installation. The IP55 rated unit comes with a standard Type 2 cable and two RFID cards as standard. It can interface with an external energy meter to charge using excess solar power too.

Volvo owners will welcome the charger’s integration with the Volvo Cars App through a cloud connection via WiFi, ethernet or an optional SIM card. This means that you can remotely monitor charging status, start or stop sessions, view charging history and set schedules to optimise energy usage.

Available at Volvo dealerships nationwide, the Volvo Wallbox retails at RM3,990 and is backed by a three-year hardware warranty. Professional installation is crucial for EV chargers, and to ensure a certified and safe home setup, Volvo has partnered with the experts at EV Connection to offer installation packages starting from RM1,600.

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