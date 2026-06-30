Arcfox lists Malaysia on website – BAIC brand coming to Malaysia soon with T1, T5, Kaola S SUVs, S5 sedan?

In BAIC, Local News / by Mick Chan / June 30 2026 7:39 pm

Chinese brand Arcfox, a division of BAIC, appears to be making its way to the Malaysian market as its website appears to have listed Malaysia among the markets where the brand is, or will be present.

The Arcfox global website lists the T1, T5 and Kaola S crossovers, as well as the S5 sedan among its models, subsequent to the Alpha-T that emerged in 2020.

Regarding its global plans, the brand stated on its website that it aims to focus on six regional markets and be present in more than 40 countries and regions, and to establish a comprehensive sales and service network. There however appears not to be any specific mention of Malaysian market plans.

Of the quartet of models, the S5 is the sole sedan in the Arcfox line-up; this measures 4,820 mm long, 1,930 mm wide and 1,480 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,900 mm; wheels are 19-inch alloys. In terms of drivetrain the Arcfox website only discloses that the S5 gets a single-speed transmission and nine drive modes, while driving assistance offered is a Level 2+ suite of systems.

According to Car News China, the S5 – known as the Alpha S5 in China – can be had with a dual-motor, AWD powertrain with up to 390 kW (530 PS) and 690 Nm, enabling a 0-100 km/h time of 3.7 seconds; its battery is a 74.4 kWh LFP unit, which can be recharged via DC from 30-80% in 0.1 hour, or six minutes.

Among the crossovers, the T1 is a compact model that measures 4,337 mm long, 1,860 mm wide and 1,572 mm tall with a 2,770 mm wheelbase, and gets 18-inch alloy wheels. Seven drive modes and 12 Level 2 assistance features are offered in the T1, and Arcfox touts luggage capacity of between 459 litres and 1,352 litres depending on configuration.

Arcfox T1 (row above); Arcfox T5 (row below)

The T5 is the mid-sized crossover offering, measuring 4,690 mm long, 1,936 mm wide and 1,650 mm tall with a 2,845 mm wheelbase. Arcfox touts 156 mm of ground clearance and a maximum gradient of 30% for the T5, while kerb weight is 1,975 kg. As with its stablemates, the T5 gets Level 2 driving assistance systems.

Car News China states that the five-seater T5 – named the Alpha T5 in China – gets a 79.2 kWh ternary NMC battery that can be recharged from 30-80% in 18 minutes, feeding a single front-mounted motor that outputs 200 kW (272 PS) and 360 Nm. Claimed 0-100 km/h time is 7.5 seconds, and top speed is 180 km/h.

Joining the T1 and T5 is the Kaola S, which is also a five-seater SUV albeit one with a sliding door on the passenger side for ease of entry and egress; the website shows the driver’s side rear passenger door to be a conventionally-hinged unit.

The Kaola S measures 4,500 mm long, 1,870 mm wide and 1,655 mm tall with a 2,820 mm wheelbase, and offers a step height of 340 mm for entry into the cabin. There are a total fo 29 storage compartments throughout the cabin of the Kaola S, according to Arcfox.

Like its stablemates the Kaola S gets Level 2 ADAS, while its 14.6-inch infotainment is powered by a Snapdragon 8155 chip. Arcfox claims a WLTC-rated range of 315 km, or 258 km on the WLTP standard.The brand says that DC fast charging attains a 30-80% recharge in 26 minutes.

According to Car News China, the Arcfox Kaola S has a 58.8 kWh LFP battery that takes a 30-80% recharge in 18 minutes, and powers a front-mounted 150 kW (204 PS)/255 Nm motor, which enables a 0-100 km/h time of eight seconds. This has a claimed CLTC range of 705 km, or 578 km on the WLTP standard.

Arcfox S5

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Arcfox T1

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Arcfox T5

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Arcfox Kaola S

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