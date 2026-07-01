Cyberattack on Smart Selangor, Flexi Parking apps – Selangor tells local councils not to issue summonses

In Local News / by Anthony Lim / July 1 2026 6:28 pm

As reported earlier, both Flexi Parking and Smart Selangor Parking mobile applications have been down for the past day or so following a technical disruption, which was apparently caused by a cyberattack that managed to hack into into the operator’s system. With Suasa Efektif continuing to restore use of the applications, the question of summonses as a result of being unable to pay for parking has inevitably cropped up.

There should be no issue about this in Selangor, as local councils have been requested to hold off on issuing summonses during the temporary shutdown of the Selangor Intelligent Parking (SIP) system, as The Star reports. According to state local government committee chairman Datuk Ng Suee Lim, the cyberattack, which paralysed parking payment platforms across 64 local councils nationwide, forced an immediate temporary shutdown of SIP.

He said that as repairs were ongoing, the public is expected to face problems paying for parking over the next few days. “Because of this, we have officially requested all affected local councils not to summon motorists during this downtime,” he said, adding that the breach involved data transactions.

The security breach, which struck over the last 48 hours, disabled digital parking payments within Selangor and several other states utilising the same platform. Ng said that operations were suspended to protect user data integrity and enable a forensic recovery process.

Asked by reporters about potential lapses in security prioritisation, he said the vulnerability did not stem from the state’s SIP private concessionaire, Rantaian Mesra. “Instead, the breach targeted the centralised Flexi Parking platform, which recently took over the network to manage parking, including major Selangor cities and municipalities like Shah Alam, Subang Jaya and Selayang,” he stated, adding that the transition to the nationwide Flexi Parking system was what resulted in the widespread disruptions.

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