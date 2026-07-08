Polestar 4 SUV teased – more practical with rear windscreen, 630 km WLTP, still 400V, Sept 2 debut

Hoping to broaden the appeal of its best-selling SUV “coupé”, Polestar will soon introduce a more practical version of the 4, simply called the Polestar 4 SUV. Announced in February, the car comes at a critical point of the company’s history, which has just gone through a major setback.

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But first, the car. The sole teaser shows a conventional SUV rear end (rather than the estate-like body style as was previously announced) as opposed to the sloping roofline of the regular 4, now called the 4 coupé. The original’s rising window line melds seamlessly with the more upright D-pillars, bringing to mind the latest BMW X3. Notably, Polestar is returning to fitting a rear windscreen on its cars, having ditched it for the 4 coupé and 5.

It also appears the SUV will retain the 4 coupé angular full-width taillights – as seen in a previous teaser – as well as the intricate 22-inch wheels from the Performance pack. Despite appearing redundant next to the 3, the 4 SUV will actually be slightly smaller, built on the 4 coupé’s Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) rather than the larger model’s Scalable Product Architecture 2 (SPA 2).

Just like the coupé, the SUV will be available in rear motor and dual motor variants, with the latter sending 544 PS (400 kW) to all four wheels. The rear-drive version should retain the same 272 PS (200 kW) and is claimed to have a WLTP-rated range of 630 km – ten kilometres more than the coupé, despite the latter seemingly having a slipperier shape.

Unfortunately, the 4 SUV will not graduate to an 800-volt architecture, unlike many of its SEA-based siblings from elsewhere in the Geely group, as well as the 3. That means DC fast charging will likely continue to be capped at 200 kW, taking 30 minutes for the 102 kWh NMC battery to be topped up from 10 to 80%.

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The SUV is slated to debut on September 2, but it will have lost out on a lucrative market, as this announcement comes just weeks after Polestar was banned from selling cars in the US due to its Chinese links. It’s a bitter blow, with the brand reconfiguring its plans to centre around Europe, where 80% of its sales originate.

GALLERY: Polestar 4 coupé

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