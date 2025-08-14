Polestar 3 breaks Guinness record for longest journey travelled by an EV SUV on one charge – 935.44 km

In Cars, International News, Polestar / by Gerard Lye / August 14 2025 11:43 am

Polestar has announced it managed to break the Guinness World Record for the longest journey travelled by an electric SUV on a single charge. With professional efficiency drivers Sam Clarke, Kevin Booker and Richard Parker behind the wheel, a Polestar 3 achieved 935.44 km to beat out the Ford Mustang Mach-E that previously held the record with 916.72 km.

According to Polestar, the attempt took 22 hours and 57 minutes to complete and involved the base variant – Long Range Single motor – of the Polestar 3. This is equipped with a 111-kWh battery that powers a rear electric motor rated at 299 PS (295 hp or 220 kW) and 490 Nm of torque.

On paper, the entry-level variant offers a WLTP-rated range of up to 706 km. The record-breaking car reached this with 20% of its battery capacity still available and even managed to deliver an extra 12.8 km even when the battery status showed 0%.

“We are very proud to say we have a world record holder in the Polestar family! This official Guinness World Record for range is another proof point that Polestar 3 is setting new standards. We will continue to push the boundaries of technology and electric performance,” said Polestar CEO Michael Lohscheller.

The production-standard SUV was adjudicated by Guinness World Records’ own judge, Paulina Sapinska, with Webfleet providing meticulously documented and independently verified video footage, odometer readings, GPS readings and battery level data. The car received zero modifications for the attempt and ran on standard 20-inch wheels fitted with standard Michelin Sport 4 EV tyres.

