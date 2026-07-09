Denza Z production EV supercar – Coupé, Spider and Racing, 1,604 PS, 409 km WLTP, from RM700k in UK

In Cars, Denza, International News / by Jonathan Lee / July 9 2026 9:35 pm

Denza has finally revealed the production version of the Z at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, adding another feather in BYD’s electric supercar cap after the Yangwang U9. Unlike that car, this is meant to be a more subdued, less exotic machine, but it’s still not exactly a shrinking violet.

As previously reported, the Z will be available in Coupé, Spider and track-focused Racing variants. The last of these was previewed (in an even more aggressive form) by a concept last year, while the convertible was shown at Auto China in April; really, only the “standard” hardtop is new here.

Just like the Z9GT, all models will be powered by triple electric motors. Outputs are the same across the range, with the front motor alone making 680 PS (500 kW) and 440 Nm of torque, while the two rears – integrated into the world’s first 15-in-1 module – each churn out 462 PS (340 kW) and 410 Nm. Together, they produce a ridiculous total of 1,604 PS (1,180 kW) and 1,240 Nm of torque.

Even with a staggering kerb weight of 2,230 kg, the Coupé is able to sprint from zero to 100 km/h in 2.25 seconds and hit 200 km/h in 6.36 seconds, before reaching a top speed of 300 km/h. The Spider is just 70 kg heavier (2,300 kg) and is barely any slower to 100 km/h (2.3 seconds), although it takes a tenth of a second longer to 200 km/h (6.46 seconds).

With no more power, the bewinged Racing model is no faster in base form, but it’s the only one here that can be optioned with semi-slick tyres. Do that and the car takes nearly three tenths of a second out of the century sprint at a scarcely believable 1.96 seconds, before completing the double tonne in six seconds flat. Curiously enough, the top speed is also raised significantly to 350 km/h.

Being that it’s fairly small – 4,780 mm long, 1,975 mm wide and 1,330 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,780 mm – the Z hasn’t got space for a large battery. The second-generation BYD Blade LFP battery has a capacity of just 76 kWh and delivers a fairly modest WLTP-rated range of 409 km for the Coupé, 400 km for the Spider and 380 km for the Racing.

It’s a good job, then, that the Z supports BYD’s manic 1,500 kW Flash Charging technology. As per other models, it can charge from 10 to 70% in just five minutes and from 10 to 97% in nine minutes. This tech is headed our way with the aforementioned Z9GT, which will be launched in Malaysia on July 15.

Under the skin, the Z rides on DiSus-M magnetorheological dampers – a first for BYD – paired with air springs on the Coupé and Spider and steel coils on the Racing. All come with carbon ceramic brakes that save around 30 kg in unsprung mass, clamped by six-piston callipers at the front and four pistons at the rear.

Continuing the trend of centralised computers, the Z’s brakes, suspension and steering are manipulated by its Vehicle Motion Control (VMC), which can respond in just ten milliseconds. It even has a Tyre Burst Control System that can recognise a blowout and adjust torque delivery to the other three wheels to stabilise the vehicle. With real torque vectoring across the rear axle, the car can pivot like a compass, just like the Z9GT.

The design is as per what was shown previously, with sweptback headlights, strong haunches, an upswept character line in the flanks incorporating the rear air inlets and striking quadruple diamond-shaped taillights. The Coupé and Spider come with a body-coloured front “wing” forming the air intakes, plus a functional bonnet vent and sizeable rear diffuser. A set of intricate 20-inch Y-spoke alloy wheels complete the look.

As befits the name, the Racing gains larger air inlets to improve cooling, a deeper carbon fibre front splitter, vented front fenders and underfloor vortex generators. Surprisingly, the large three-position rear wing is optional, while the car rolls on 21-inch black multi-spoke alloys.

Inside, the Z features a slim dashboard and a narrow bridge-style centre console, the latter with just enough space for a solitary Qi wireless charger and cupholder. The racy steering wheel has a flat top and bottom and comes with buttons for selecting the drive modes, including Track and Boost. The latter amps up torque by 30% for 20 seconds and changes the displays to suit.

Speaking of which, the Z is fitted with an 8.88-inch instrument display and a 12.8-inch infotainment touchscreen with Google services built in. Activating Track mode brings up a lap analyser, various dynamic settings such as launch control and a drift mode, and the ability to set up to three custom profiles. Drivers can also enable a synthesised engine noise with two volume levels, which can be played either on the 12-speaker Devialet sound system (ten speakers on the Spider), the external speakers or both.

Thanks to the lack of a big multi-cylinder engine, the Z is able to seat four, even on the Racing version (although you can jettison the rear seats in favour of a half cage). You also get an impressive 250 litres of boot space, expandable to a massive 550 litres with the rear seats folded. The Spider with its power-folding fabric roof holds rather less, at 131 to 176 litres.

Standard equipment is vast and includes heated, ventilated and massaging front seats, power-assisted soft-closing doors, a vehicle-to-load (V2L) function, a digital rear-view mirror and the Devialet sound system with Dolby Atmos support. That means customers only have to worry about choosing their colours, with the exterior palette including Le Mans Blue, Silverstone Silver, Nocturne (purple), Riviera Blue, Phantom Black Matte, Monaco Red and Monte Carlo Orange. There are also ten interior colours and four brake calliper hues.

Mind you, none of this comes cheap. In the UK, the Z is priced at £142,900 (RM700,100) for the Coupé, £159,900 (RM872,700) for the Spider and an eye-watering £172,900 (RM943,800) for the Racing. An even more hardcore Special Edition will be offered later on and attempt lap records at the fearsome Nürburging Nordschleife in the fourth quarter of the year. Orders books will open in the third quarter, with deliveries kicking off before year end.

GALLERY: Denza Z Coupé

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