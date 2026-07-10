Johor polls: KL Sentral, JB Sentral train tickets, express bus tickets sold out for election weekend

In Local News, Public Transport / by Mick Chan / July 10 2026 3:54 pm

Train tickets from KL Sentral to JB Sentral, as well as express bus tickets for routes from the Klang Valley to destinations in Johor have already sold out ahead of Johor state elections this weekend, reported The Star.

Tickets for trains from JB Sentral to northern destinations in the state such as Segamat, Kluang, and Labis have also been sold out, while some non-governmental organisations have chartered buses to ferry voters back, according to transport minister Anthony Loke.

Earlier this week, the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) is expecting more than 300,000 voters to return to the state this weekend, therefore heavier traffic is expected on major highways. KTM has offered a 20% discount on extra ETS train services, in response to high demand for southbound trains after tickets from a June 19 were sold out.

With 312 seats for each train, KTM offered 2,488 extra seats a day, which made it 7,464 extra tickets across the three days.

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