McLaren 788HS debuts – swansong for 720S/750S lineage; more power, less weight, limited to 200 units

In Cars, International News, McLaren / by Mick Chan / July 10 2026 12:10 pm

McLaren has unveiled the 788HS, the last in its line of recent Super Series models that began with the 720S, evolving through the 765LT and 750S. This is the third McLaren model to wear the “High Sport” suffix, after the MP4-12C HS and MSO HS.

As its model name denotes, the 788HS gets an uprated M840T twin-turbocharged 4.0 litre V8 engine that now outputs 788 PS at 7,500 rpm and 800 Nm at 5,500 rpm, up from the 765 PS of the 765LT. This propels the 788HS from 0-100 km/h in 2.8 seconds, 0-200 km/h in seven seconds and to a top speed of 330 km/h.

Notable revisions to the engine include lightweight forged pistons, low-inertia twin-scroll turbochargers, dual fuel pumps, and a new quad-exit titanium exhaust system. Sound is augmented by induction and exhaust sound symposer technologies.

At a dry weight of 1,256 kg, the 788HS yields a power-to-weight ratio of 623 PS per tonne, down from the 750S’ dry weight of 1,277 kg.

The Proactive Chassis Control III linked-hydraulic suspension with adaptive dampers is calibrated specifically for the 788HS, and sits the car’s front end 5 mm lower than the 750S, aimed at delivering a more engaging experience, while the engine mounts have been revised to offer more powertrain feel to the cabin “without compromising long-distance usability”.

Braking equipment features six-piston forged aluminium monoblock calipers on carbon-ceramic discs derived from the McLaren Senna, said to offer enhanced brake pedal feel and stopping performance, as well as better consistency during sustained hard driving. These reside within a new lightweight forged alloy wheel design with a centre locking mechanism.

McLaren 788HS Spider

Bodywork on the 788HS delivers the most advanced aerodynamic package yet applied to the manufacturer’s supercar platform, bringing a 10% gain in downforce compared to the 765LT. This is delivered by a new bonnet S-duct, a raised, active rear spoiler, and a more elaborate rear diffuser. These work with a bespoke front splitter, while a louvred panel aids further aerodynamic efficiency and powertrain cooling, says McLaren.

Production of the McLaren 788HS is limited to 200 units, equally split between coupé and Spider versions. Each example will be made unique through McLaren Special Operations (MSO), enabling personalisation. According to Autocar, the 788HS will be priced from 450,000 pounds sterling (RM2,459,956).

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