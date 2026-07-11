In Cars, Mercedes-Benz / by Harvinder Sidhu / July 11 2026 6:11 pm

The Mercedes-Benz GLC350e 4Matic Coupé is a plug-in hybrid version of the low-slung C254 GLC that replaced the GLC300 Coupé in the local line-up. Locally assembled in Pekan, Pahang, it’s priced at RM425,888 on-the-road without insurance, inclusive of a four-year, unlimited-mileage warranty and an eight-year/160,000 km battery warranty.

The headline act is the plug-in hybrid powertrain. A 2.0 litre M254 turbocharged four-cylinder (204 PS/320 Nm) is paired with a 129 PS/440 Nm electric motor for total outputs of 313 PS and 550 Nm, sent to all four wheels through a nine-speed 9G-Tronic automatic. The century sprint takes 6.7 seconds, and top speed is 220 km/h.

The e-motor draws from a large 31.2 kWh battery, giving the GLC350e Coupé a deeply impressive all-electric range of 119 to 131 km on the WLTP cycle – enough to cover plenty of your daily commutes without waking the engine – plus a 140 km/h top speed in EV mode. Rated fuel consumption is just 0.5 to 0.6 litres per 100 km. One caveat: unlike the E350e that shares this powertrain, there’s no DC fast charging – only 11 kW AC, which takes two hours for a full charge. Self-levelling rear air suspension is fitted to compensate for the weight of the battery.

Visually, the PHEV is nearly identical to the GLC300 Coupé it replaced, keeping the sweeping roofline, unique tail lights and bumper-mounted number plate recess – the giveaway is the extra charging flap on the passenger side. Standard kit includes the AMG Line bodykit, LED Digital Light projector headlamps with adaptive high beam, a panoramic glass sunroof, running boards and 20-inch AMG multi-spoke alloys.

Inside, the cabin is dominated by the 11.9-inch portrait MBUX touchscreen and 12.3-inch digital instrument display, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Qi wireless charger and a 15-speaker Burmester 3D surround system.

The AMG Line treatment brings a split-spoke steering wheel and alloy pedals, joined by a Nappa-look Artico-wrapped dashboard and powered front seats with memory. The humped boot floor – a consequence of the battery below – trims luggage space to 399 litres, down from the GLC300 Coupé’s 545 litres.

Safety-wise, the GLC350e Coupé brought the Driving Assistance Package Plus to the GLC Coupé in Malaysia for the first time, enabling Level 2 semi-autonomous driving – autonomous emergency braking, Distronic adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist, blind spot monitoring and front and rear cross traffic alert with auto brake. Seven airbags and Pre-Safe Impulse Side are standard, and there’s a 360-degree camera with a “transparent bonnet” view.

Browse the full gallery of the GLC350e Coupé below.

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