2027 Mitsubishi Pajero teased under wraps – bits of interior shown in promo video; SUV debuts this year

In Cars, International News, Mitsubishi / by Gerard Lye / July 13 2026 4:24 pm

The fifth-generation Mitsubishi Pajero isn’t due for a full reveal until this autumn (generally between September and November in Japan), but a few participants at the brand’s Star Camp event managed to be among the lucky few to lay their eyes on the upcoming off-road SUV before its debut.

Their reactions are the highlight of a new promotional video teasing the all-new Pajero, which looks to offer a more upmarket interior than its predecessors. While we mainly see excited faces in the video, there are bits of the SUV on show, including a black and beige colour scheme as well as stitched trim on the doors.

Based on YouTube’s (limited) translation of what was said, guests described the Pajero as a stylish vehicle that is muscular yet classy in appearance. They also welcomed the roomy cabin and cushy seats, with grab handles also present as a nod to the nameplate’s ruggedness.

The video ends with a frontal shot of the Pajero’s lighting signature shining through a cover, with certain creases somewhat visible. We already know the SUV will be based on the latest Triton pick-up truck and use a pure ladder-frame construction. Mitsubishi has also said Pajero will receive model-specific touches to ensure the SUV delivers a level of comfort to go along with its off-road capability.

The Star Camp promotional video is the latest in a series of teasers by Mitsubishi for the Pajero, with the first being a shadowy look at the model’s front lighting. This was followed by the Multi Meter, a digital take on the iconic triple gauge pod found in older Pajeros.

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