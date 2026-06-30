2027 Mitsubishi Pajero to get Multi Meter – iconic triple gauge pod returns with configurable digital screens

In Cars, International News, Mitsubishi / by Gerard Lye / June 30 2026 2:52 pm

In the lead up to the reveal of the all-new, fifth-generation Mitsubishi Pajero later this year, the Japanese automaker is teasing small details of the upcoming off-road SUV. After showing off the front lighting of the Pajero last month, the company is now putting a modern twist on an iconic feature that was popular in previous generations.

Mitsubishi is referring to the triple gauge pod that sat on the dashboard of older Pajeros to inform drivers of things like the vehicle’s pitch and roll angles. In the upcoming Pajero, this undergoes a high-tech transformation to become the Multi Meter.

Instead of three fixed analogue gauges, the pod houses three digital displays that allow for more information to be shown. According to the company, these displays can be configured to also show altitude, compass heading, ambient temperature as well as left-right torque distribution.

“Whether navigating steep inclines, winding mountain roads, narrow and rugged forest trails, uneven rocky terrain or muddy conditions after heavy rain, the system displays real-time information that helps drivers maintain confidence and control across diverse natural environments around the world,” the company said in its release.

The Pajero is scheduled to make its global debut this autumn, which is generally between September and November in Japan. Going back to a pure ladder-frame construction and based on the latest Triton, the Pajero will receive model-specific touches to ensure there is comfort to go along with its off-road capability. Going back to the initial teaser, the Pajero will have an expressive face with its full-width light bar and T-shaped daytime running lights that reminds us of the Nissan Frontier Pro.

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