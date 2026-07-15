LRT, MRT disruptions down to 12 incidents from Jan-May 2026, reliability improved 10x since 2022 – Loke

In Local News, Public Transport / by Mick Chan / July 15 2026 5:59 pm

Disruptions to LRT and MRT services have shown a downward trend, transport minister Anthony Loke has said, reported New Straits Times. The number of disruptions were 177 incidents in 2022, reducing to 28 incidents last year, and there have been 12 disruptions in the first five months of this year, Loke said.

According to the transport minister, the measure of mean kilometres between failures (MKBF) reached 930,000 km across all LRT and MRT lines as of May 31, compared with an MKBF figure of just 90,000 km in 2022, representing a more-than-tenfold increase in reliability over a period of four years, he said.

The MKBF figure for 2023 stood at 160,000 km with 111 disruptions, rising to 330,000 km in 2024 while failure incidents reduced to 64. The MKBF figure increased further to 790,000 km last year, with 28 incidents recorded, Loke said. “The latest MKBF achievement as of May 31, 2026, shows an improving trend in overall performance compared with previous years,” he said.

The transport minister outlined a three-tier mitigation plan for the recovery of service, according to the report. For the short-term, Prasarana, through Rapid Rail focused on immediate operational recovery through emergency response procedures, the deployment of relief trains and feeder buses, the placement of transit officers on board trains, on-site repairs and continuous passenger information updates.

Medium-term efforts were focused on improving system reliability through specialised engineering programmes targeting critical components, improvements to preventive maintenance schedules, staff competency upgrades and a failure review panel to identify root causes and ensure corrective action was taken effectively, NST wrote.

Long-term mitigation plans involve broader infrastructure development and upgrades, including the addition of new trains, comprehensive maintenance of trains and critical systems, upgrades to communications, signalling and power systems, the implementation of predictive maintenance, the installation of platform automatic gates and improvements to passenger information systems, according to the report.

The newly-introduced LRT3 Shah Alam Line service sustained a disruption last week, which was confirmed by Rapid KL to have been caused by a technical issue with one of the train components, which came into contact with a power conductor, resulting in the sound of a minor explosion and sparks as depicted on social media recently.

We’ve sampled the LRT3 Shah Alam Line. Read our full, end-to-end report of the 20-station line from Bandar Utama to Johan Setia, and watch the guide on video, here.

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