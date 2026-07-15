Malaysians urged to get physical driving licence, international driving permit if driving to Thailand: JPJ

In Local News / by Mick Chan / July 15 2026 2:49 pm

Sample of Malaysian driving licence

The road transport department (JPJ) has urged Malaysians to obtain a physical driving licence before driving into Thailand to avoid being fined by Thai authorities, New Straits Times has reported. While digital driving licences are sufficient for driving in Malaysia, physical licences continue to be mandatory in Thailand, said Kelantan JPJ director Mohd Misuari Abdullah.

The Kelantan JPJ director’s comment follows reports of a Malaysian driver being fined 1,000 baht (RM121) for failing to produce a physical driving licence at a roadblock in Thailand.

During the inspection, the driver presented the digital version of her Malaysian driving licence in the MyJPJ app, and was fined by Thai authorities as she was unable to produce either a physical Malaysian driving licence or International Driving Permit (IDP) as required in Thailand.

In Malaysia, the digital driving licence or e-LMM was part of the Malaysian government’s digitalisation plan that also brought the introduction of digital vehicle road tax (e-LKM) in February 2023.

A new Malaysian driving licence card was introduced in May 2025, however drivers intending to acquire the physical licence were required to provide proof of overseas travel. That requirement of proof was waived in January this year, though the fee of RM20 for Malaysians and RM100 for non-citizens continue to apply.

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