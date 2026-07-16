2027 Triumph Speed Twin 1200 TFC, RM101k in UK

In Bikes, International Bike News, Triumph / by Mohan K Ramanujam / July 16 2026 5:11 pm

Coming in a limited edition of only 750 units worldwide is the 2027 Triumph Speed Twin 1200 TFC (Triumph Factory Custom), priced at RM101,866 in the UK. Based on the Triumph Speed Twin 1200 RS and fifth in a serious to wear the TFC badge, every 1200 TFC is individually numbered and comes with a Certificate of Authenticity.

Coming with clip-on handlebars and rear-set footpegs, the 1200 TFC comes with an exclusive Obsidian Gold paint finish with blacked-out detailing. Other embellishments include Akrapovic exhaust, carbon-fibre bodywork, unique TFC badging, machined bar-end mirrors, a leather and suede bench seat, gold chain and anodised fork lowers.

Ohlins suspension is fitted to the 1200 TFC front and rear, while Brembo Stylema callipers stop the front wheel. Also standard equipment is lightweight seven-spoke cast aluminium wheels and Metzeler Racetec RR K3 tyres to deliver sharper handling and improved rider feedback.

Power comes from Triumph’s 1,200cc Bonneville parallel-twin engine, producing 105 PS at 7,750 rpm and 112 Nm of torque at 4,250 rpm. The engine is matched to a six-speed gearbox equipped with Triumph Shift Assist for clutchless up- and downshifts.

The Speed Twin 1200 TFC comes with a comprehensive suite of rider aids, including Optimised Cornering ABS, cornering traction control, ride-by-wire throttle with Sport, Road and Rain riding modes, plus a dual LCD and TFT instrument display with a USB-C charging port. Other motorcycle in the TFC series are the Thruxton TFC, Rocket 3 TFC and two Bobber TFC editions