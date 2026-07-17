Next month’s Johor Autoshow 2026 cancelled – ticket holders will be contacted by email for refunds

In Local News / by Danny Tan / July 17 2026 1:00 pm

The Johor Autoshow 2026 event, which was supposed to be held from August 21-23 at Johor Bahru’s Angsana Mall, has been cancelled. Joint organisers Moonman Events and the Malaysia Automotive Robotics & IoT Institute (MARii) said that they made the ‘strategic decision’ to cancel the event.

“While the Johor event was a key part of our original planning cycle initiated last year, the global and domestic economic landscape has shifted significantly in recent months. Unexpected economic headwinds and a rapidly evolving climate have prompted a responsible re-evaluation of our regional roadmap,” the parties said in a statememt.

“In light of these developments, Moonman Events and MARii believe it is most prudent to consolidate all current resources and are choosing to focus exclusively on engineering a bigger, better, and bolder Malaysia Autoshow 2027 – a definitive national event that will set new benchmarks for the region,” it added.

Click to enlarge

What to do if you already have tickets? Well, nothing. The show organiser says that it will contact all ticket buyers directly via email to facilitate a full refund.

If you’re confused by the various auto shows, here’s some background. Last month’s Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) 2026 is owned by the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA), the auto distributor’s club (eg. UMW Toyota Motor, Honda Malaysia, ETCM, etc). Moonman Events and MARii are behind the Malaysia Autoshow.

Both shows have come to a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ of sorts to have their event on alternate years – 2026 is for KLIMS, 2027 is for MAS, and so on. Since they can’t have a show in KL this year, Moonman Events and MARii decided to instead have shows in Penang and JB. The first ever Penang Autoshow 2026 happened in April.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.