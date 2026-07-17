Dunlop Go Beyond Assurance – tyre warranty coverage for up to 18 months, 20,000 km in Malaysia

Having recently announced its brand expansion plans along with the appointment of Toyotsu Binter Malaysia as its exclusive distributor in the country, Dunlop has stated that it plans to focus on long-term growth in Malaysia.
Confidence in products is among the keys to long-term growth, and to that end, the company is offering the Dunlop Go Beyond Assurance tyre protection programme for purchases of eligible tyres in Malaysia, with coverage of up to 18 months or 20,000 km, whichever comes first. Eligible tyres are passenger car tyres and SUV tyres from the brand, applicable until December 31, 2026.
Tyres which are eligible for this protection programme are as follows:
- Dunlop Sport Maxx 060+
- Dunlop Sport Maxx 060
- Dunlop Sport Maxx Lux
- Dunlop SP Touring R1
- Dunlop Blue Response TG
- Dunlop Enasave EC300+
- Dunlop Enasave EC350+
- Dunlop Direzza DZ102
- Dunlop e.Sport Maxx
- Dunlop Grandtrek PT5
- Dunlop Grandtrek PT2A
- Dunlop Grandtrek PT3A
- Dunlop Grandtrek PT5A
- Dunlop Grandtrek AT5
- Dunlop Grandtrek AT20
- Dunlop Grandtrek AT22
- Dunlop Grandtrek AT23
- Dunlop Grandtrek AT25
- Dunlop Grandtrek AT30
- Dunlop Grandtrek AT30 Touring
The programme covers selected road hazard incidents which can occur during normal driving on maintained roads, including scenarios such as:
- Punctures caused by nails, screws, broken glass, or sharp objects
- Impact damage caused by potholes or road debris
- Sidewall bulges or structural damage resulting from road hazards
As such, scenarios not covered include:
- Tyres with remaining tread depth below 6 mm
- Normal wear and tear
- Improper installation, maintenance, or misuse
- Racing, competition, or off-road motorsport activities
- Damage caused by accidents, fire, flood, natural disasters, riots, or vandalism
- Damage caused by improper tyre inflation or vehicle mechanical defects
- Tyres that have been repaired, patched, plugged, or modified before inspection by an authorised Dunlop dealer
In order to qualify for a claim, the conditions to be met are that the tyre must have at least 6 mm of tread depth, the mileage of the vehicle the tyres are fitted to must not have exceeded 20,000 km from the date of purchase, the damage to the tyre involved must be determined by an authorised Dunlop tyre dealer to be beyond repair, and that the tyre has been used under normal driving conditions.
To register eligible Dunlop tyres in Malaysia for the protection programme, a minimum of two tyres are to be purchased from an authorised Dunlop dealer within Malaysia; eligibility is for a maximum of four tyres per registered vehicle. Buyers then need to retain the printed invoice or receipt as proof of purchase; only printed documents will be accepted.
The E-warranty registration must be submitted within seven days, and participants may be required to provide details such as the vehicle number plate, customer name and details, an image of the vehicle’s mileage readout, and an image of the registered vehicle clearly showing its number plate.
Claims must be submitted through the authorised Dunlop dealer where the tyres were purchased, or through any Tayaria outlet appointed as an authorised claim centre. The affected tyres will be inspected and verified for E-warranty registration, proof of purchase, tyre condition, and tread depth requirements before the claim is submitted for evaluation.
The claim will be reviewed by Toyotsu Binter Malaysia for its approval or rejection, and an approved claim will grant a one-to-one tyre replacement of the same size and pattern, or reimbursement of the tyre value subject to availability. There are however service charges which must be borne by the customer, such as tyre removal and installation, wheel alignment and balancing, and vehicle towing services.
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