Dunlop Go Beyond Assurance – tyre warranty coverage for up to 18 months, 20,000 km in Malaysia

In Local News / by Mick Chan / July 18 2026 2:51 am

Having recently announced its brand expansion plans along with the appointment of Toyotsu Binter Malaysia as its exclusive distributor in the country, Dunlop has stated that it plans to focus on long-term growth in Malaysia.

Confidence in products is among the keys to long-term growth, and to that end, the company is offering the Dunlop Go Beyond Assurance tyre protection programme for purchases of eligible tyres in Malaysia, with coverage of up to 18 months or 20,000 km, whichever comes first. Eligible tyres are passenger car tyres and SUV tyres from the brand, applicable until December 31, 2026.

Tyres which are eligible for this protection programme are as follows:

Dunlop Sport Maxx 060+

Dunlop Sport Maxx 060

Dunlop Sport Maxx Lux

Dunlop SP Touring R1

Dunlop Blue Response TG

Dunlop Enasave EC300+

Dunlop Enasave EC350+

Dunlop Direzza DZ102

Dunlop e.Sport Maxx

Dunlop Grandtrek PT5

Dunlop Grandtrek PT2A

Dunlop Grandtrek PT3A

Dunlop Grandtrek PT5A

Dunlop Grandtrek AT5

Dunlop Grandtrek AT20

Dunlop Grandtrek AT22

Dunlop Grandtrek AT23

Dunlop Grandtrek AT25

Dunlop Grandtrek AT30

Dunlop Grandtrek AT30 Touring

The programme covers selected road hazard incidents which can occur during normal driving on maintained roads, including scenarios such as:

Punctures caused by nails, screws, broken glass, or sharp objects

Impact damage caused by potholes or road debris

Sidewall bulges or structural damage resulting from road hazards

As such, scenarios not covered include: