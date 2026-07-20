SKDS Subsidised Diesel Control System – 172,955 companies and 464,797 vehicles registered: KPDN

In Local News / by Mick Chan / July 20 2026 3:37 pm

A total of 172,955 companies involving 464,797 vehicles have been registered under the subsidised diesel control system (SKDS) nationwide as of July 18, domestic trade and cost of living minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali has said, reported The Star.

According to Armizan, 28,127 companies involving 68,669 vehicles were registered in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan following the expansion of the targeted diesel subsidy system to the three regions.

Of the total number of companies registered, 18,770 companies with 51,679 vehicles were registered with the land transport sector for consumer goods, while 7,241 companies involving 13,557 vehicles were registered under the company-owned land transport sector covering vehicles categorised as jip and pick-up trucks. Another 2,116 companies with 3,433 vehicles were registered under the public land transport sector, according to the report.

“The continued increase in ­registrations reflects encouraging progress in the implementation of SKDS in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan. For companies that have been successfully registered and approved under SKDS, the next step is to apply for a fleet card from the participating oil companies,” Armizan said.

The SKDS system for Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan, as it is for Peninsular Malaysia, covers 23 categories of goods transport vehicles such as cargo lorries, refrigerated trucks and tankers, and it is aimed at ensuring diesel subsidies are channelled correctly to eligible commercial operators. Under the system, approved operators will be required to obtain a fleet card from oil companies to access subsidised diesel.

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