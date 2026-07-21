Right-to-repair framework being studied for vehicle owners to access technical info: KPDN deputy minister

In Local News / by Mick Chan / July 21 2026 5:28 pm

The ministry of domestic trade and cost of living (KPDN) is studying the implementation of a right-to-repair concept for consumers to be empowered to access a vehicle’s technical information from its manufacturer, reported Bernama.

The initiative would not only give vehicle owners the freedom to select their preferred workshop, but also ensure easy access to the necessary technical information, said KPDN deputy minister Datuk Fuziah Salleh.

“During the warranty period, owners are encouraged to go to authorised workshops because the warranty could be voided otherwise. However, when the warranty period ends, consumers have the option to choose other workshops. Currently, our country does not yet have the authority to access this information. However, this matter is being considered in the context of consumer rights,” she said.

The ministry believes the time is right for a comprehensive study to be carried out on the need for specific legislation on the right to repair, including the potential introduction of new regulations under the Consumer Protection Act 1999, Fuziah said. “We must balance the rights of manufacturers and also the rights of consumers to gain access to information that can be accessed,” she said.

The ministry would also conduct a benchmark study on the right to repair models in Europe, the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States and Australia to identify best practices based on legal framework, consumer maturity and the respective industry ecosystems, Fuziah said.

This is to ensure that any approach adopted in Malaysia could increase the competitiveness of the local workshop industry through sharing technical information, without neglecting safety factors, intellectual property rights and the interests of all parties involved, according to the report.

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