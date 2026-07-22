BHPetrol shows how to get Budi Diesel at RM2.10/litre

In Feature Stories / by Jonathan Lee / July 22 2026 4:26 pm

Subsidised diesel under the government’s Budi Madani Diesel programme began selling at RM2.10 per litre starting this month, helping to ease the financial burden on car owners amid high oil prices. The process to purchase the fuel at the lower price is fairly simple, and BHPetrol is showing users how they can do so at its petrol stations nationwide through its Jom Nikmati Budi Diesel campaign.

The Budi Diesel programme is open to all Malaysians, but unlike Budi95 for petrol that is available to everyone with a valid and active MyKad IC, you will need to privately own a diesel vehicle – and it has to be registered under your name. This entitles you to a 200 litre quota shared with the usual RON95 petrol, but if you own a jip (SUV) or a pick-up truck, you can register for an additional 100 litres (so 300 litres in total) at the official Budi Madani website.

At BHPetrol stations, users can enjoy the lower diesel price in one of three ways. The most straightforward is to use the outdoor payment terminal (OPT) at the pump – simply pay using your debit or credit card as normal, then insert your MyKad to verify your eligibility, and you’re set to fill up.

You can also go the old-fashioned way and go to the counter. There, present your MyKad to verify, then pay for fuel using your preferred method, and you can proceed to refuel. If you want to pay using your Touch ‘n Go eWallet, you can instead enter the eWallet app and search for “Budi Diesel”, select your preferred station (in this case, BHPetrol) and fill in the required details. Once done, you can show the cashier the generated QR code before fuelling.

As always, BHPetrol customers can use their BHPetrol ePoints redemptions or BHPetrol vouchers when making their payments at the station counter. For more details, you can watch the video above, starring actress Tracie Sinidol.

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