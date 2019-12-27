In Cars, Local News, Volkswagen / By Anthony Lim / 27 December 2019 12:04 pm / 0 comments

Earlier this week, the facelifted B8 Volkswagen Passat was sighted on a transporter, and now, Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has teased the car on its website, identifying that it will be known as an Elegance variant when it arrives. The presence of a registration of interest tab also likely means that the order book for it is now open.

The D-segment sedan gets some subtle exterior revisions in the update. At the front, there’s a new bumper with angular fog lamp sections, a reworked grille and slimmer headlamps. As shown by the recent spyshot set, the Malaysian-spec Passat will come equipped with IQ.Light LED matrix headlights and 18-inch “Liverpool” alloy wheels, wrapped with 235/45 series tyres.

At the back, changes include a new light signature for the LED tail lights, a revised bumper with faux trapezoidal-shaped exhausts and a new location for the model script, now located in the lower middle section of the boot lid, like on the Arteon.

The Passat will go on sale as a 2.0 TSI Elegance model – the 2.0 litre TSI should be the new lower tuned version offering 190 PS and 320 Nm, and likely paired with a seven-speed wet-clutch DSG transmission. This takes over from the 220 PS and 350 Nm 2.0 TSI and six-speed wet DSG on the pre-facelift. It remains to be seen if the 1.8 litre TSI will continue in the line-up.

No photos of the interior as yet, but the changes inside are minimal – key new bits include a revised 11.7-inch Active Info Display with clearer graphics and adjusted functionality as well as a third-generation Modular Infotainment Matrix (MIB3) system. The only question is to which the local spec car will get, because there are three options available for the Passat, ranging from a 6.5-inch Composition Media with no navigation to a 9.2-inch Discover Pro system with full navigation.

GALLERY: B8 Volkswagen Passat 2.0 TSI Elegance spyshots