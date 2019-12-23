In Cars, Local News, Spyshots, Volkswagen / By Gerard Lye / 23 December 2019 1:53 pm / 4 comments

It looks like we’ll be welcoming the facelifted B8 Volkswagen Passat to Malaysia in the near future, as an uncovered example was recently spotted on a transporter by paultan.org reader S. Kumaran.

The updated D-segment sedan was first unveiled globally in February this year with a number of visual changes, including a new front bumper with angular fog lamp sections. This is joined by slimmer headlamps, and based on the car seen in these photos, we will be getting the higher-spec IQ.Light – LED matrix headlights – system.

The new front lights flank a new grille, which now sports two slats instead of three, as seen on the outgoing model. Liverpool fans will also be glad to know that the sighted unit is wearing a set of 18-inch “Liverpool” alloy wheels, which are wrapped with 235/45 series tyres.

At the rear, there’s a revised bumper with faux trapezoidal-shaped exhausts, while higher up, the model script has been moved to the middle of the boot lid like on the Arteon. Other changes involve the LED taillights, which carry a new light signature for a more distinctive look with animations.

Inside, the Passat retains its familiar dashboard layout, although the analogue clock placed in line with the air-con vents has been removed. In its place, there’s another model script and the hazard light button, with the buttons for parking-related functions being relocated to beside the gear lever. Unfortunately we can’t see this car’s interior just yet to see what we will be getting in terms of final equipment and trim.

The interior also gets a revised 11.7-inch Active Info Display with clearer graphics and adjusted functionality, as well as the carmaker’s third-generation Modular Infotainment Matrix (MIB3), although it’s unknown which version of the latter will be offered to us. As it stands, there are three options available, including the Composition Media (6.5 inch, no navigation), Discover Media (8.0 inch, first navigation system level) and Discover Pro (9.2 inch, full navigation system level).

As for engines, the new Passat is available with a range of petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid options in other markets. For our market, we’re expecting a 2.0 litre TSI petrol unit to be offered, but it remains to be seen if the previous 1.8 litre TSI will be carried over.

Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) previously announced plans to introduce the facelifted B8 Passat in the second half of 2019, but it looks like those plans have been pushed back, and we should expect a launch sometime next year instead. Excited?

GALLERY: B8 Volkswagen Passat facelift