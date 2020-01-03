In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, SEAT / By Mick Chan / 3 January 2020 5:18 pm / 0 comments

The next-generation Seat Leon is set to make its debut this year, and will use the latest iteration of the MQB platform from the eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf, Autocar reports. This platform’s adoption will see the next Leon use powertrains and technology from the latest German hatchback, and is expected to debut at the Geneva Motor Show in March this year.

The Leon range will be topped by a 241 bhp plug-in hybrid variant parked under the Cupra sub-brand, and will initially be the sole powertrain variant for the Cupra Leon hatchback and estate bodystyles, the report noted. Inside, the Leon is expected to take the minimalist, technology-laden approach as seen in the latest Volkswagen Golf and Skoda Octavia, where conventional button count will be reduced in favour of an infotainment setup which employs advanced voice and gesture controls.

The sharing of the MQB architecture with the latest Golf and Octavia is aimed at achieving greater body shell stiffness and improved packaging. Autocar notes that the Leon has historically been the sportier-feeling amongst to MQB-underpinned trio with higher spring and damper rates, and this trend is expected to continue with the forthcoming Leon.

Likewise, powertrain for the Leon will be familiar from other MQB-based entrants, where the base Leon will use the 1.0 litre turbo three-cylinder petrol in various tunes, while the larger 1.5 litre TSI Evo petrol unit will go into higher-specification models. A 48V-architecture mild-hybrid system is expected to save fuel usage by around 10%, the report says.

On the diesel front, expected options for the Seat Leon so far are a sole 2.0 litre turbodiesel unit in `114 bhp and 148 bhp states of tune from the Golf, with the pairing of both manual and dual-clutch automatic transmissions. The top of the conventional, non-cuppa Leon range will be the 1.4 litre turbo petrol paired with an electric motor, also as featured in the latest non-GTE PHEV Golf.

The aforementioned range-topping Cupra Leon will use a more highly-tuned version of the same 1.4 litre petrol-electric powertrain, from which a 0-100 km/h time of 6.5 seconds can be expected, says Autocar. Here, a 13 kWh battery enables a pure electric driving range of up to 56 km and lower CO2 emissions as a result, which will be helpful in attaining fleet average emissions targets for both Seat and the Cupra sub-brand.

