In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 22 January 2020 6:16 pm / 3 comments

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) has announced its 2019 full-year sales performance results, where it managed to deliver 10,020 cars last year. The figure was enough for the brand to retain its position as the market leader in the premium segment with a 1.8% market share, despite being less than the 13,079 units recorded in 2018, a year which saw the previous the goods and services tax (GST) became zero-rated for a few months.

According to sales data released by the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA), close rivals BMW Malaysia managed to sell 9,300 cars last year, while the MINI brand shifted 1,142 cars.

“We wrap up the decade on a great note as we continue to grow our customer base and set our footing in the country. 2019 was a year where we placed great emphasis on expanding our product offensive with innovative technology and emotional design, catering to the needs of our customers,” said Claus Weidner, president and CEO of MBM.

“We also celebrated the 15th year anniversary of local production excellence noting the 100,000th vehicle roll out milestone and the commencement of Philippines export initiatives. Through a solid leadership and vision, we reaffirmed our commitment to the Malaysian market and our customers in delivering the best product and best customer experiences,” he added.

Last year, the company introduced a wide range of models, which includes the updated W213 E-Class range, V177 A-Class Sedan, X253 GLC and C253 GLC Coupe facelifts, V167 GLE as well as the plug-in hybrid version of the S-Class – the S 560 e. The AMG line-up also welcomed a few newcomers in the form of the C190 AMG GT facelifts, V177 A 35 4Matic Sedan, X290 GT 4-Door Coupe and W205 C 63 facelifts.

“Despite facing headwinds, we ended the year on a strong note to cement our position in premium automotive segment. We delivered 10,020 cars to our Malaysian customers signifying a continuous mark of confidence towards our brand. We are fully confident that 2019 has set up a great tone as we power up a great momentum for the new decade,” commented Michael Jopp, vice president of sales and marketing at MBM.

MBM’s local assembly plant in Pekan also celebrated its 15th anniversary last year, which also saw the rollout of its 100,000th vehicle. The plant’s CKD line-up currently consists of 13 variants from five model lines – C-Class, E-Class, S-Class, GLC and GLC Coupe.

Meanwhile, Mercedes-Benz Services Malaysia (MBSM), which is MBM’s financial arm, recorded new contracts worth over RM1 billion and introduced new financing and insurance solutions such as Mobility Plus along with Lease@Ease. In 2019, MBSM financed five out of every 10 Mercedes-Benz vehicles sold and held a servicing portfolio of RM2.6 billion.

As for aftersales, a record-breaking 165,299 vehicles were serviced last year, which represented an 11% increase over the 148,800 vehicles managed in 2018. Among the customer experience enhancements made last year are the introduction of Express Service 2.0, online appointment bookings and the introduction of Mercedes me connect services.

On MBM’s outlook for the year ahead, Weidner said, “2020 will be a memorable, exciting year for Mercedes-Benz with refreshing innovations and new products to elevate the customer experience.”