In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / 6 March 2020 6:32 pm / 0 comments

Rebadged from the Daihatsu Rocky, the Toyota Raize has been doing well in its home market of Japan, where it actually actually went on sale before the equivalent Daihatsu. So well, in fact, it has outsold the Toyota Corolla in Japan, according to a report by Best Car Web via AutonetMagz.

In Japan, the Raize has charted sales of 10,220 units in Japan for the month of January, which follows the 9,117 units sold in December and 7,484 units sold in November, demonstrating a steady growth in deliveries for the compact SUV.

The monthly sales target set out for the Raize was in fact a much more modest 4,000 units, which means that the sales volume it has achieved so far has surpassed the target for six months, the report noted. Compared to the Raize, the Toyota Corolla managed to shift just 8,480 units in the month of January, or nearly 2,000 units less than what the compact SUV managed in that month.

The strong demand for the Toyota Raize has seen Daihatsu’s production plant in Ikeda operating at full capacity, where both the Raize and the Rocky are produced. The wait list for customers who have placed their orders for the compact SUVs currently stands at approximately four months, in other words a mid-July delivery is esimated for customer who confirm their orders today.

The Toyota Raize went on sale in Japan last November with prices starting from 1,679,000 yen (RM64,000), and ranges up to 2,282,200 yen (RM87,000). The Raize is powered by a 1.0 litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine with 98 PS at 6,000 rpm and 140 Nm of torque from 2,400 rpm to 4,000 rpm, paired to a D-CVT.

The Raize is built on the Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA), featuring monocoque construction with a MacPherson strut front and torsion beam rear suspension setup. In Japan, the Raize received the TRD range of accessories shortly after its launch, and the Modellista range of kits was also announced at the same time.

