19 March 2020

BMW has finally provided some details about the next-generation 7 Series, with Oliver Zipse, chairman of the board of management of BMW AG, confirming that the flagship sedan will be offered as a pure electric model.

This was announced during the carmaker’s Annual Accounts Press Conference 2020, where it was revealed that a fully-electric will be one of four options for the 7 Series. “The next-generation 7 Series will be available with four drivetrain variants: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid and fully-electric,” said Zipse.

All drivetrain options will be based on a single architecture, which isn’t surprising given the benefits of modularity. However, what is interesting is when Zipse stated, “and the top, most powerful 7 Series will be fully electric!”

Of course, details about how much power the upcoming 7 Series EV will have wasn’t revealed during his speech, nor was there any indication that it will be called the i7. The most powerful 7 Series today is the petrol-powered M760Li, which uses a 6.6 litre twin-turbo V12 developing 585 PS (577 hp) and 850 Nm of torque.

BMW says the electric variant of the 7 Series will use its fifth-generation eDrive system, which will also feature in the i4, as well as the iX3 and iNEXT. On the i4, the system is capable of delivering up to 530 PS (523 hp), while the iX3’s setup is detuned to make 286 PS (282 hp).

GALLERY: Next-gen BMW 7 Series EV spyshots