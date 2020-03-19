In Cars, International News, Rolls-Royce / By Matthew H Tong / 19 March 2020 10:20 am / 0 comments

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has announced that it will be suspending operations at its manufacturing facility in Goodwood for the next two weeks. This is to secure the health and welfare of its employees from the Covid-19 outbreak, and the suspension will be followed by a two-week Easter maintenance shutdown.

However, non-production employees will continue the automaker’s day-to-day operations, with workers either working from home or based at Rolls-Royce’s head office in West Sussex, albeit on a rotational basis. Social distancing measures have also been introduced throughout the company.

Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös said: “This action has not been taken lightly, but the health and well-being of our exceptional workforce is first and foremost in our minds. We are a tight-knit community at the Home of Rolls-Royce and I have no doubt that our resilience will shine through during this extraordinary time.”

“As a deeply customer-focused company we are aware that this decision to pause our production will possibly cause some discomfort or inconvenience to a few of our esteemed patrons, for which we apologise while seeking their understanding at this difficult time,” he added.