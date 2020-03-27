In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 27 March 2020 5:27 pm / 3 comments

Another Friday, and once again, the weekly fuel price update. More brilliant news for motorists where the price of fuel is concerned, but few will be able to take advantage of it again for the coming week (or the following couple of weeks, actually).

The ministry of finance has announced that the price of all fuels has dropped again for the coming March 28 to April 3 week. The price of Euro 4M RON 95 petrol has dropped by six sen to RM1.38 per litre (from RM1.44 per litre last week), while RON 97 also gets a six sen reduction, now priced at RM1.68 per litre (RM1.74 last week).

As for Euro 2M diesel, the price has also been reduced, the fuel now going for RM1.68 per litre, seven sen cheaper than it was last week (RM1.75). This means that Euro 5 diesel, which costs 10 sen more than Euro 2M diesel, will be priced at RM1.78 per litre.

The significant price reduction in the past couple of weeks is a result of falling crude oil prices globally due to an “oil war” among oil-producing countries. Still, few motorists will be able to enjoy the cheaper fuel, what with the movement control order (MCO) in place and set to run until April 14. If you’re going to fill up, do take all necessary precautions to safeguard yourself.

If possible, wear disposable gloves while using the pump to refuel and when keying in PIN numbers for payment, and if you don’t have that, bringing a kitchen towel along for the same purpose of limiting direct contact with the pump should work. You can also pay wave where possible. And always remember to sanitise when you’re done.

The prices remain effective until April 3, when the next fuel price update is announced. This is the 12th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for the year and the 64th edition in total for the format, with runs from Saturday until the following Friday.