In Local News / By Jonathan Lee / 31 March 2020 11:41 am / 2 comments

Automotive group MBM Resources has announced it will donate RM300,000 to the nation’s fight against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19). The company, which deals with distribution and parts manufacturing and is one of Perodua’s leading shareholders, will channel the money to the health ministry’s medical fund.

The fund will in turn be used to purchase medicines, medical equipment and other medical necessities, to ease the increasing burden of the pandemic on hospitals across Malaysia.

“These two weeks has seen a shocking rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia; our public hospitals have been working overtime and are experiencing a shortage of medical supplies. As a socially responsible corporate citizen, it is our duty to aid the nation as much as we can. We hope our contribution will, in some capacity, provide the much needed supplies and alleviate the challenges faced by healthcare practitioners,” said chairman and former Perodua president and CEO Datuk Aminar Rashid bin Salleh.

Aminar also thanked medical practitioners working on the frontlines, and advised other Malaysians to find ways to help. “We cannot fight this battle alone. The health and safety of our country depend on each and every one of us to do our part and in that spirit, we urge the rakyat to do theirs by staying home.

“On behalf of my team at MBM Resources, we would also like to take this opportunity to thank all medical personnel for serving the country in this combat against Covid-19. Our heartfelt appreciation also goes to other frontliners involved in this crisis including the police, army, immigration, local authority personnel and others.” he said.

As per the government’s movement control order, MBM Resources has suspended trading and manufacturing and extended a work-from-home directive for relevant employees, with operations to be resumed as soon as the order lifts.