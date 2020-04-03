In Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 3 April 2020 3:58 pm / 1 comment

Freight forwarders and hauliers have been granted four extra days to expedite the movement of essential cargo from congested ports around the country, transport minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said. This will ensure that households across the country can get access to daily essentials during Phase 2 of the movement control order (MCO) and beyond.

Beginning April 4, companies with goods stored in ports in Johor, Penang, Kuantan, Melaka, Bintulu, Padang Besar, and Port Klang are advised to move their goods until April 7, The Star reports. Dr Wee explained that “any activity and process in the supply chain of port, dock and airport services and undertaking and transportation by land, water or air are deemed as essential services,” and the standard operating procedures have been shared with related companies locally and internationally.

The exercise is in line with the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) (No. 2) Regulations 2020, which is in effect until April 14. You may refer to the list of 10 essential services that are allowed to operate during MCO 2.0, here.