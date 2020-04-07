In Cars, Local News, Subaru / By Gerard Lye / 7 April 2020 4:59 pm / 4 comments

TC Subaru has introduced a online booking campaign that will run from now until the movement control order (MCO) is lifted, allowing customers looking to purchase a brand-new XV or Forester to do some from the comfort of their homes.

Those interested will need to fill out an online form for the XV or Forester at dedicated pages on the company’s site and secure their booking with a fee of just RM188. From there, a unique booking code will be sent to customers via email.

A sales advisor will then be in contact within five working days to finalise the booking and to follow up with the next course of action (test drive, car viewing and loan application), which will be done once the MCO ends.

The XV is offered in three variants – 2.0i, 2.0i-P and XV GT Edition 2.0i-P – with prices starting from RM117,788. Meanwhile, the Forester starts from RM149,788 and comes in three variants as well, including the 2.0i-L, 2.0i-S and 2.0i-S EyeSight.