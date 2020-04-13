In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 13 April 2020 4:15 pm / 0 comments

With the government’s recent extension of the movement control order (MCO), GoCar and Shell Malaysia have announced that they will extend their earlier promotion to provide free car rentals and fuel to frontliners battling the Covid-19 pandemic until April 28.

The two companies first announced the promotion on April 8, with GoCar stationing 200 units of the Nissan Almera at 127 Shell stations across Peninsular Malaysia. These are meant to ease the commute of doctors, nurses, physicians, pharmacists, laboratory technicians and administrative staff from their place of stay to hospitals, clinics, and quarantine centres.

To use these vehicles, medical personnel will first need to verify themselves by filling an online form on GoCar’s official website. Upon verification, they will receive a promo code worth RM483 via email, which can be used with their registered GoCar account via the app.

They can then proceed to the nearest Shell station to pick up the car, and a RM30 Shell e-voucher will be emailed to them within 24 hours after they’ve started their trip. A list of GoCar-ready Shell stations can be found here.