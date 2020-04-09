In Local News / By Jonathan Lee / 9 April 2020 4:31 pm / 0 comments

As the battle against the coronavirus pandemic rages on, healthcare workers on the front lines are doing the thankless job of keeping us safe and healthy, whilst also exposing themselves to the deadly disease. As a way of showing appreciation for these individuals, GoCar and Shell announced that they will provide free car rentals and fuel until the government’s movement control order tentatively lifts on April 14.

The two companies will station 200 units of the Nissan Almera at 127 Shell stations across Peninsular Malaysia, in order to ease the commute of doctors, nurses, physicians, pharmacists, laboratory technicians and administrative staff from their place of stay to hospitals, clinics, and quarantine centres.

These medical personnel will be able to register for the service on the GoCar website upon verification of their status. Once successful, they will receive a GoCar promo code worth RM483 and a Shell fuel e-voucher worth RM30, delivered to their email address on a first come, first served basis.

“At GoCar, we strive to act fast to give back to the community in any way possible, now more than ever,” said GoCar Malaysia CEO Alan Cheah. “We are excited to work on this with one of our biggest partners, Shell Malaysia, who shares and supports the same value too. As our frontliners continue working tirelessly for us, we are doing our part to keep them safe by helping them travel in isolation.”

GoCar stated that since the outbreak began, the company saw the need to ramp up car cleaning and disinfecting frequency. “It is our main priority to ensure our cars are continuously cleaned for all GoCar members to use, especially in a time like this. This also means we have to monitor our own frontliners’ well-being closely and make sure they are safe on the job.

“Aside from taking body temperature and monitoring their health daily, all on-ground staff are given a comprehensive cleaning kit consisting of face masks, hand gloves, hand sanitisers, disinfectant sprays, and anti-bacterial fabric sprays to be used while on duty. They have also been placing and replenishing anti-bacterial wet tissues in each car for the convenience of all GoCar members,” Cheah added.

Shell Malaysia Trading and Shell Timur managing director Shairan Huzani Husain said, “Shell Malaysia is pleased to join forces with GoCar to offer a more convenient and safe way for our healthcare frontliners to travel. We are all striving to do what we can to heed the nation’s call to flatten the Covid-19 curve, and Shell is undertaking this initiative to ensure our nation’s health frontliners are able to go well in their journeys to the battleground of this pandemic.

“While Shell continues to show support towards the healthcare frontliners, the well-being of our site staff and customers remain as a priority. Thanks to our own frontliners, Shell is able to give customers a peace of mind when they are at our stations.”

The oil and gas retailer has implemented safety and sanitary measures of its own, including the hourly sanitisation of customer touch points, social distancing markers and the health tracking and monitoring of all site staff. It has also provided care packages to various hospitals, launched a nationwide donation drive with BonusLink and is providing face masks to Shell Fleet Card customers, their drivers and commercial truckers.