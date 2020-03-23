In Local News / By Jonathan Lee / 23 March 2020 5:15 pm / 0 comments

Shell Malaysia has announced that it is taking additional sanitary measures at all of its petrol stations as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus disease. The fuel retailer said the move is part of its commitment to ensure the safety and wellbeing of both its customers and its staff.

Among the steps being practiced include the hourly disinfection of areas that customers often touch or are exposed to, such as petrol pumps, fuel nozzles, PIN pads, dispenser air balancers, door handles, pay windows, cashier area, tissue dispensers, switches, taps and sinks.

This hourly sanitisation continues inside at Deli2go, Select and third-party food stores, covering coffee machine touchscreens, Deli2go countertops, pastry tongs and showcase handles. As per the government’s movement control order, Shell is also limiting food orders to takeouts and deliveries.

The company will also place social distancing markers in stores and near pay windows to remind customers to keep their distance – an important measure to mitigate the spread of the disease. It is also stepping up toilet cleaning frequency to every hour and will ensure that water and soap are available at all times.

Shell will also track and monitor the health of its site staff, which will include temperature checks before the start of every shift, as well as the adequate stocking of face masks and nitrile hand gloves. They will also comply to the usual steps of social distancing.

All customers are urged to remain vigilant by practicing good hygiene, such as using hand sanitisers frequently while at the station. Shell also discouraged customers from using hand gloves or any other plastics during refuelling to prevent static contact.