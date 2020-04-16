In Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 16 April 2020 4:35 pm / 2 comments

With Ramadan set to begin on April 23, many are starting to plan their balik kampung journey, but senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said as long as the movement control order (MCO) is in effect, no one is allowed to balik kampung, Berita Harian reports.

Ismail Sabri reiterated that the ban on interstate travel had been in place since the first phase of the MCO, which began on March 18. “Interstate travels are not allowed during the first and second phase of the MCO. The same rule applies even during Ramadan, which means people are not allowed to travel in large groups to celebrate as long as the third phase of MCO is in place,” he told the press in Putrajaya earlier today.

The third phase of the MCO ends on April 28, but it’s unclear what will happen next, since many people will want to return to their respective hometowns. Will the government allow interstate travels after April 28, or will there be a new gazette to restrict travels in the interest and safety of the public?