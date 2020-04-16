In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 16 April 2020 10:21 am / 0 comments

German company Manhart is no stranger when it comes to tuning BMWs, and last year, the company released its tuning package for the G29 Z4 M40i, bringing it up to 440 PS and 620 Nm. Now, the company has shifted its focus to the Z4’s Asian twin, the Toyota GR Supra.

Called the Supra GR 450, the upgrade package includes the company’s MHtronik Powerbox – an ECU remap – and a stainless steel rear silencer with valve control. The end result is 450 PS (443 hp) and 650 Nm of torque, which is a substantial gain from the stock 3.0 litre turbo straight-six’s 340 PS (335 hp) and 500 Nm.

Customers can order the rear silencer with either black or carbon-fibre tailpipe trim, and there are additional parts like a Manhart downpipe (with or without a 300-cell catalytic converter) as well as a replacement pipe for the gasoline particle filter.

The car can also be specified with lowering springs by H&R, or a KW Variant 3-coilover suspension setup tuned by Manhart. Customers also have access to the company’s Emulator Control Module if they are looking to remove the catalytic converter, while having the ability to deactivate automatic stop/start and the fake exhaust note that’s piped into the interior.

For visual upgrades, there is a decorative vinyl set and Manhart’s Concave One 20-inch alloy wheels, which have a staggered width (9-inch front and 10.5-inch rear) with appropriate tyres (265/30 front and 285/30 rear). These come in gloss or matte black finishes.