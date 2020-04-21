In Cars, International News, Porsche / By Matthew H Tong / 21 April 2020 6:31 pm / 0 comments

Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, together with designers from the Development Centre in Weissach, have created a new two-tone concept interior for the latest Porsche 911. This combination of customisation, Porsche said, can be commissioned for all models of the 911 series.

Seen here in these photos is the two-tone Bordeaux Red and Crayon interior, creating a gorgeous contrast on the 911 Cabriolet. The centre armrest also comes with the embossed Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur script as opposed to having the Stuttgart crest.

Besides that, there’s also other two-tone combinations such as Black and Slate Grey, Slate Grey and Iceland Green, as well as Graphite Blue and Mojave Beige. This includes quilted seat panels for the front and rear, quilted door panels, plus a range of other leather designs from Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur.

Further details include cross stitching on the steering wheel, the embossed Porsche Crest on the head restraints, as well as the Race-Tex seat belt outlet trims in the Coupé models.

Porsche’s vice president for individualisation and classic, Alexander Fabig said: “Personalisation plays an important role at Porsche. Around 90% of all 911 models are customised to order for customers, and 25% of all cars in this series delivered worldwide go through our Exclusive Manufaktur.

“With the new ‘Leather Interior Exclusive Manufaktur’ option, we are adding another highlight to our range, which comprises approximately 700 options. We will initially offer four colour combinations, with others to follow,” he added. If this isn’t custom enough for you, perhaps you’d want your fingerprint on the bonnet?