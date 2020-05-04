In Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 4 May 2020 12:23 pm / 0 comments

With the conditional movement control order being implemented across Malaysia, Hong Leong Yamaha Motor (HLYM) is resuming motorcycle servicing at its HQ in Sungai Buloh, Selangor, starting May 5. Operating hours are from 9.00 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. and customers wanting to service their Yamaha motorcycles are required to call and make a service appointment with no walk-ins entertained.

Services available during this time are repairs, servicing and warranty claims. Customers are advised the Spare Parts Centre and counter is not in operation and closed till further notice.

Yamaha Malaysia customers are advised to wear a face mask and entry into HLYM premises is not allowed without a mask. Parking area will be advised on arrival at the HLYM service and social distancing must be practiced with only one customer per motorcycle and pillions not allowed.