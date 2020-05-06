In Local News / By Danny Tan / 6 May 2020 11:38 am / 0 comments

Most businesses have been allowed to reopen in the conditional movement control order (CMCO) and the rules that marked the earlier MCO such as the 10 km radius rule, 10pm curfew, and one-person-per-car rule have been discontinued. One is free to move around now, but interstate travel is still not allowed without police permission, though.

However, the government is opening a window of interstate travel opportunity, specifically for those who have been stranded away from home after fleeing the cities before the MCO started. The four-day window is from May 7-10 as announced earlier, and the police has now released an interstate travel schedule.

According to an infographic shared by the prime minister’s department, one does not have to go to the police station to get the permission to travel, if he/she has already registered on the Gerak Malaysia mobile app. If you already have the soft copy green light, proceed to travel according to these dates.

Travel on May 7 if your’re moving from Kuala Lumpur; May 8 if you’re moving from Perak, Johor and Kelantan; May 9 if you’re moving from Perlis, Kedah, Pulau Pinang, Melaka and Pahang; and May 10 if you’re heading out from Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Terengganu. Note that these are not the destination states, but your start point.

After this window of opportunity closes, one can apply, but all travel will be at the discretion of the police. “After the four days, it is back to no interstate travelling. Those who miss this opportunity can apply to the police and can only travel if they obtain approval and approval is at the discretion of the police,” senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

Federal police CID director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said yesterday that 1.3 million smartphones had downloaded the Gerak Malaysia app (available on the Apple AppStore, Google Play and Huawei AppGallery), and that PDRM has received over 600,000 applications for travel as of May 4 midnight.

Huzir reminded users to update the app before submitting the applications. Each application is good for the whole family, but details of those over the age of 16 must be filled. Alternatively, one can download the application form from the force’s official Facebook and Twitter pages and contact the nearest police station to set up an appointment.

Remember that this window of travel is only for those stranded away from home. The transport ministry has reminded motorists to adhere to Covid-19 preventive measures such as social distancing, wearing a face mask and observing good hygiene. Lastly, take note of the following: